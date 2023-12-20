Our Town: Washington’s place where it’s Christmas all year long

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Dave Stoufer proves you can celebrate Christmas every single day of the year.

After all, he’s created it - In his basement in Washington, Iowa.

“It’s Dave’s season,” his wife Rachel admits. “What can I say?”

Stoufer has toiled on the HO-scale model train tracks sprawled throughout his basement for years. He’s found that it keeps him busy in more ways than one.

“I love being creative, I love being imaginative, I love thinking of something and making it happen.”

But the tracks which are tied together through two rooms and one wall are actually a part of a community of communities.

There is a model train replica of a mining village called Busted Flat, complete with an amusement park.

There’s the neighboring city of Wurst, with its own beer brewing company.

“They use the finest ingredients to make the Wurst Beer,” said Dave.

There is the Florida-inspired Flamingo Bay complete with palm trees and a feeling of warmer days.

And right next door, the centerpiece. It’s the mountainous North Pole.

“Yes, there’s a zip line over here with a couple of guys coming down from the North Pole,” said Dave as he pointed from feature to feature.

But it’s the North Pole that is Dave’s year-long homage to Christmas.

“Model railroad layout is basically a work in progress,” he admits.

“And if it gets finished, you tear it apart and start over again”.

Dave said he spends four to six hours a day tinkering and thinking of not only the tiny creations he’s made but the backstory for every square inch of the communities he oversees.

So I had to ask his wife Rachel an indelicate question.

“Is this man crazy?”

“You’re not the first person who’s asked that,” she said with a laugh.

It could be because Dave and his wife Rachel also have a sleigh, upstairs, permanently in their living room.

And one room over, a picture of Dave as his signature Santa above the fireplace.

For 50 years he entertained families as the Santa of Washington until he retired after the Christmas of 2021.

We featured his life as Santa’s helper as he announced his retirement in 2021.

Now he spends his time among the good people of the North Pole.

“What’s fun for me is to see something like that and try to figure out how I can use it to create something special.”

And something that reflects Washington itself.

Some of the businesses share their names with friends and families.

There’s the legendary Winga’s restaurant in Washington; plus, the Historic Theatre always showing “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Dave has told Rachel that’s part of the joy of this place.

“It’s fun to capture something about a friend or a relative and say ‘See, I was thinking of you when I made this’,” she said.

At his North Pole, Dave’s Santa flies with a team of reindeer from the Sleigh Shop while Rudolph and others graze nearby.

And overlooking it all, Santa etched into a mountainside called Mt. Clausmore.

Dave may be retired, but his imagination isn’t.

Just like the community he’s created, there’s no end in sight for the stories to be told.

Even here in an eternal Christmas village.

“I just like doing it. It just makes me happy.”

