Man accused of fatal shooting of DoorDash delivery driver in Cedar Rapids pleads not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of fatally shooting a DoorDash delivery driver in northeast Cedar Rapids in October, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Cameron Leonard is accused of killing Myron Snyder on Oct. 5 outside an apartment on Sherman Street Northeast.

According to a criminal complaint, Leonard and Maurice Brown had confronted Snyder, when Brown fired at Snyder’s vehicle.

Snyder shot and killed Brown, before he was allegedly shot by Leonard.

Leonard’s stepdad, Pierre Morrow, is charged with hiding the weapon used by Leonard.

He’s also pleading not guilty to charges.

