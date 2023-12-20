Longtime Iowa Hawkeyes equipment manager to retire after Citrus Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the last holdovers from the Hayden Fry era at the University of Iowa is hanging it up.

Longtime Iowa equipment manager Greg Morris is retiring after the Hawkeyes’ bowl game against Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Morris has been through the process of packing up to head to bowl games more times than he can remember over his time with the team. But it was different on Tuesday as Morris packed up one last time.

“I got here early,” he said. “I did shed a tear.”

After several years of volunteering, Morris joined the Iowa Football Program full time in 1988. He still remembers the initial meeting with Hayden Fry.

“You are shaking in your boots,” Morris said. “As time went on, he warmed up to me and I warmed up to him. He used to call me the mayor of Solon.”

Morris is also thankful for getting to work with Kirk Ferentz.

“In my time at Iowa, nobody who sits in this chair across the country has only worked for two guys,” Morris said. “Nobody has worked for two winners.”

Morris says Kirk Ferentz and Hayden Fry both stressed one word, which he initially heard from Bump Elliot, “integrity.”

“When I walk in the door every day, that word strikes me,” he said. “Thirty-six years later… ‘Integrity,’ doing things right, to be a part of it has taught you about people, places and things, and it’s also taught you about the value of friendships.”

Ask Greg about games that standout, and he’ll mention the 1985 Iowa vs Michigan classic, the Hawkeyes’ 2002 title clinching win at Minnesota, and the 2003 Orange Bowl, where Iowa fans invaded South Florida.

But his top memories involved a different venue - the six years he spent watching his kids play at Solon.

His son Jake went on to play at Coe College, and his son James had an outstanding career with the Hawkeyes.

Watching his son play every day was a career highlight for Morris.

“To see him every day, to have fun with him every day, to have special lunch with dad and son, that joy of watching your son go from a boy to a man,” Morris said.”

Now, he and his wife are not entirely certain what their next moves will be, but when football Saturdays roll around and Morris feels a need to go to Kinnick, he knows one thing.

“I am going to ask our athletic director for a field pass,” he said. “Cause I don’t think I would be very good sitting in the stands and listening to additional head coaches. I’ll leave it at that.”

That is months away. The final trip to Florida is just around the corner for the man who is stepping aside after 44 years with the Iowa football program.

When postseason awards were handed out, Kirk Ferentz presented Morris with the distinguished service award for his years with the Hawkeyes.

