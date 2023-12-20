Longtime administrator for Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission resigns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Brian Ohorilko, the long-time administrator for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, is leaving his post.

In a statement, the chair of the IRGC thanked Ohorilko for his nearly 20 years of service, and explained that Ohorilko is leaving to take a job in the private sector.

Tina Eick, a public service manager with the IRGC, has been appointed Interim Administrator of the Commission.

“The other commissioners and I have great faith in Tina and the rest of the IRGC staff to uphold the responsibilities of the commission. We have a great team in place and a solid plan to move forward,” said Daryl Olsen, Chair of the IRGC.

The racing and gaming commission plans to appoint a new administrator in January.

