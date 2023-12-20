Largest drop in residential rollback in 20 years points to potentially limited revenue for Waterloo’s next fiscal year

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Waterloo is sharing information to better inform the public about the Iowa Department of Revenue’s rollback order that took place last month.

When the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office determines the market value of a property in January 2024, a rollback percentage is applied to determine the taxable value of the property. The property tax levy is applied to the taxable value, thereby determining the property tax bill.

The rollback order, which will impact taxes in September 2024 and March 2025, drops the percentage of residential property that is taxable from 54.6501% to 46.3428%. Officials say this is the largest drop in the residential rollback in over 20 years.

City officials say that while the decrease is a sign of strong growth in residential property values, the City’s property tax revenue will be limited - thus affecting the fiscal budget for the coming year. They say that only when Black Hawk County assessors release their valuations, will the impact become more clear.

Iowa League of Cities Rollback chart November 2023 (KCRG)

