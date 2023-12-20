Keeping your pet safe this holiday season: What experts say pet owners should look out for

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With party-planning comes more food, more decorations, and more people around than anyone in one household is used to. Pet experts say all three of those things could be a hazard to your four-legged family member.

While some may want to treat their furry friends to some table food this time of year, it could end a holiday with a trip to the vet. Many veterinarians say food-related calls are some of the most common cases they see this time of year, specifically chocolate.

“Because there’s so much of it and it’s out, it’s on the counters, people are baking, they may be letting various things cool down,” said Dr. Susan Oliver with Animal Clinic in Iowa City.

Other things to be mindful of when preparing food is to keep any bones from leftovers out of reach.

But that’s not the only thing to be on the lookout for. Certain types of Christmas decor can also be harmful to pets.

“All decorations are fun for especially cats, anything shiny like tinsel and stuff like that, that can cause obstructions and really bad upsets and stuff,” said Jen Read with Iowa City Animal Services.

While these are all harmful to pets’ physical health, there are other factors around the holidays that can be harmful to their mental health as well. With more people likely coming in and out of a home, or even just a change in routine, an animal could find this stressful.

“If your dog isn’t one that likes having 25 people over, maybe just give them their own space for the night, their own room and don’t require them to be part of the party,” said Dr. Oliver.

