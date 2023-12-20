Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Issue of immigration remains top of mind for voters

One voter we spoke with says the issue is both important and personal to them
A poll this fall found that 44% of registered voters said immigration was extremely important to them.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANDALE, Iowa (Gray Television Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Immigration remains one of voters’ most important issues. A CNN poll this fall found that 44% of registered voters said immigration was extremely important to them.

Swallow Yan came to see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak Wednesday at the Machine Shed in Urbandale. Yan immigrated to the US from China 32 years ago, and it took him 18 years to become a citizen. He says the naturalization process taking so long incentivizes illegal immigration. “I think the US government should consider have a comprehensive immigration reform and to make people benefit from follow the law,” Yan said.

Yan hasn’t decided who he’s going to caucus for, but says he’s considering DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy. “I think that this person should be have integrity and experience and also have comprehensive plan for the future of America. America is in chaos and this person need to be strong,” Yan said.

Yan says he’s hesitant to vote for Donald Trump due to his criminal indictments and rhetoric on immigration. The former president is facing backlash for remarks about immigrants he made at a New Hampshire rally Saturday.

“They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world. They’re pouring into our country,” Trump said.

Yan says that statement is further dividing the country. “That’s absolutely insulting. Including his ancestor because his ancestor also from other countries and besides native Indians, no native people. People like you, people like me are all from other countries,” Yan said.

The former president defended his remarks at a campaign stop in Waterloo Tuesday. Trump again said migrants are “destroying the blood of our country”.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson recently introduced a bill called the PRINTS Act. It would allow Customs and Border Patrol to fingerprint minors, who are often “recycled”. Child recycling is when bad actors use children to appear to be part of a family so that undocumented migrants get more lenient treatment by border officials.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provided by USAA
Eastern Iowa’s most popular baby names for 2023
General Mills announces ‘downtime’ over the coming weeks
COVID and the flu on the rise in Iowa
Respiratory illness rates ‘very high’ across Iowa
Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison and West Burlington.
Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center to layoff 67 workers at 2 locations
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say

Latest News

They say that only when Black Hawk County assessors release their valuations, will the impact...
Largest drop in residential rollback in 20 years points to potentially limited revenue for Waterloo’s next fiscal year
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley took questions during a campaign stop in Osceola, Iowa.
Haley responds to war veteran about Trump's commitment to U.S. Constitution
WAGNER TAILS: Cadence and Peanut
Dog killed in Cedar Rapids home fire
Dog killed in Cedar Rapids home fire