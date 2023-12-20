Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeye wrestler Nelson Brands loses appeal ending his collegiate career

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nelson Brands’ college wrestling career with the Iowa Hawkeyes is effectively over after his appeal of a suspension for sports betting was denied.

In a thread on X, formerly Twitter, Brands thanked the Iowa wrestling program for the memories and said he is devastated to have his career end on this note.

“I’m hoping that I will eventually come to peace with the ending of my collegiate career but I guess the hard pill to swallow would be accepting that I broke a rule and now have to deal with the consequences,” Brands wrote in the post.

Brands, a redshirt senior, publicly admitted his involvement in the sports betting that caused the NCAA to suspend four Iowa seniors (Cobe Siebrecht, Nelson Brands, Abe Assad, and Tony Cassioppi) for all or part of the season.

Hawkeyes wrestling head coach Tom Brands expressed frustration with the suspensions and the investigation during a weekly press conference in November, indicating he thought the University of Iowa and Iowa State University were unfairly targeted.

