Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza case confirmed in Mahaska County

(WHSV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in a backyard mixed-species flock in Mahaska County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday.

While HPAI is not a public health concern for humans, it is a highly contagious, viral disease that is often fatal among domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture listed the following signs to look out for in birds:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge, contaminating dust and soil.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture recommends flock owners prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report cases of sick birds or unusual deaths among birds to state or federal officials.

Possible cases should be reported immediately to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Experts said it remains safe to eat poultry products.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provided by USAA
Eastern Iowa’s most popular baby names for 2023
General Mills announces ‘downtime’ over the coming weeks
COVID and the flu on the rise in Iowa
Respiratory illness rates ‘very high’ across Iowa
Chick-fil-A
Blairs Ferry Road rezoning may bring third Chick-fil-A to Cedar Rapids
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause

Latest News

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is asking people to give the gift of blood this...
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics asking for more blood donations
Goldfinch Cyclery was turned into Santa's workshop over the weekend.
Cedar Rapids bike shop turns into Santa's workshop to fix bikes to give to kids
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet,...
DeSantis calls a legal complaint against his campaign a ‘farce’ as he pushes toward Iowa caucuses
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is asking people to give the gift of blood this...
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics asking for more blood donations