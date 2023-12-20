Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza case confirmed in Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in a backyard mixed-species flock in Mahaska County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday.

While HPAI is not a public health concern for humans, it is a highly contagious, viral disease that is often fatal among domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture listed the following signs to look out for in birds:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling and/or falling down

Diarrhea

The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge, contaminating dust and soil.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture recommends flock owners prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report cases of sick birds or unusual deaths among birds to state or federal officials.

Possible cases should be reported immediately to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Experts said it remains safe to eat poultry products.

