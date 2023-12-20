Dog killed in Cedar Rapids home fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 9:30 am, emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 24th St NE for a report of a house fire.

Responders arrived to find heavy smoke throughout the home and fire in the basement. The fire was contained mostly in the basement and extinguished quickly. Ventilation fans removed excess smoke and allowed for a complete search of the home.

Three dogs were in the home at the time of the fire. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were given oxygen therapy on the scene.

An adult female and two children were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

