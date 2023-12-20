DeSantis continues campaign across Iowa looking to swing voters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Florida Governor Ron Desantis spent the morning in Cedar Rapids Tuesday.

DeSantis is currently in second place behind former President Donald Trump in Iowa Polls ahead of the January 15 caucuses.

Some of the people in attendance on Tuesday were still deciding between candidates. They were using DeSantis’ appearance today to hear directly from the candidate to help make up their minds.

“I’m leaning towards Trump and have leaned towards him for quite a while because of the results he achieved with the economy but I’m curious to see what DeSantis has to say because I’ve agreed with him on a lot of positions that he has taken,” said Brad Havran of Shellsburg.

Havran came to Tuesday’s event to hear presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ position on the economy. His view could be the deciding factor for whom Havran supports January 15th.

”I retired a year ago and that’s of most interest to me, our government spending, national debt, interest rates, inflation, I’d like to see all that get under control,” Havran said.

For those who do know they’ll be supporting DeSantis, they pointed to his record in Florida for getting results.

”Trump doesn’t do what he says he’s going to do, unfortunately. It’s all about him, it’s all the drama. He’s and entertainer and he’s kind of fun, but I just think we need someone who’s more concerned on getting things done than reliving past grievances,” said David Baugh of Robins.

Others want a candidate with less drama surrounding their campaign.

”I think he’s got the best chance of winning a general and he’s a lot less drama another option and I don’t think the other ones have much chance,” said Joel Bible of Springville.

DeSantis is currently behind former President Donald Trump in Iowa Polls. He told TV9 that he will continue to travel the state to meet with voters who may be undecided to discuss his campaign plans.

”I would just say, people who are undecided in Iowa, we’re going to be showing up all across the state this last month. Come out, we’d love to shake your hand, answer your questions, and articulate the vision we have for this country,” DeSantis said. ”When people come and give us a shot, we convert them, we get them.”

DeSantis has visited all 99 counties in Iowa. After the January 15th caucuses, he plans to take a similar strategy to other early voting states and ramp up visits there.

