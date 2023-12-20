Cedar Rapids priest on blessings for same-sex couples: ‘It’s explosive’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pope Francis has formally approved Catholic priests giving certain kinds of blessings to same-sex couples. It’s being called a radical shift in policy aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

Father Jon Seda at Saint Pius X in Cedar Rapids said the recent development is “explosive.”

A document from the Vatican released Monday said the Church is firm on what marriage is, but said there can be a “broadening” of the “classical understanding of blessings.”

“We bless people, we bless rosaries, we bless—I bless animals. We bless all sorts of things in the Catholic Church. It’s just invoking God’s mercy and grace on a person, and that’s open to everybody. So the Pope is simply stating that more clearly for the church,” said Seda.

The document emphasized blessing a same-sex couple does not validate their marriage in the eyes of the church.

“We want to be faithful Jesus. We want to be faithful to the Church. And at the same time, these are our brothers and sisters,” said Seda.

Seda said, while Pope Francis was not changing the Church’s message to the estimated 1.3 billion Catholics in the world, he was changing its tone.

“That is the kind of the new door that the Holy Father has opened for us. And I welcome it. I really do.”

TV9 asked if this change in tone could lead to a future that included the Catholic Church recognizing same-sex marriages.

“Probably not in my lifetime. And I’m not sure ever.”

Seda said the church was trying to be welcoming and inclusive to more people even as it held to those centuries-long teachings.

“People will talk about it, and people kind of read their own agenda into it, maybe. But, you know, I think what the Holy Father is trying to do is really balance integrity and compassion.”

