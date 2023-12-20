Cedar Rapids bike shop turns into Santa’s workshop to fix bikes to give to kids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Goldfinch Cyclery was turned into Santa’s workshop over the weekend.

Volunteers joined trained mechanics to fix over 50 children’s bikes to give away to families in need this holiday season.

“We partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor, as well as an organization called United Way March Forward, who have provided us an abundance of families who we are sponsoring and providing a pre-loved bicycle just in time for the holiday season,” Goldfinch Cyclery co-owner Logan Orcutt said.

Goldfinch Cyclery also partnered with the new Chain Reaction Bike Hub in Cedar Rapids who provided the bikes and plenty of Santa’s elves showed to help restore the bikes.

“This is just a big call to arms,” Orcutt said. “We’ve invited the community to come out. The Chain Reaction Bike Hub has about 50 kids bikes they have received on donation, much of which has been pulled out of the landfill, or has been saved from going to the landfill and need quite a bit of love and that’s why everyone is here today to help clean things up, tune them up and make sure we’re giving a really safe and good quality bike to a kid this holiday.”

The new Chain Reaction Bike Hub hopes to open to the public April 1 on 2nd Avenue Southwest in Cedar Rapids to help provide those in need of a bike year round.

“We are making cycling accessible for all people and all places,” Chain Reaction Bike Hub Director Evan Schmidtke said. “We really intend on having some programs directed at youth learning programs. We are working with local waste management folks. They are donating bikes that they actually find in the landfill. A lot of them are in great shape, they just need a little bit of polishing, maybe some new parts. That’s kind of what we’re doing today. A lot of these bikes came from the landfill.”

The Chain Reaction Bike Hub along Goldfinch Cyclery will provide a lot of smiles Christmas morning.

“When you think back to when you were a child, and your first bike, and just our first experience of freedom riding a bicycle, it’s a magical thing and a big reason why we’re hoping to uplift some families this season,” Orcutt said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.