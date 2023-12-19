Warming temperatures this week, a few rain chances too

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures climb out of the deep freeze today and will soar as we head toward the winter solstice and through the holiday weekend!

Today is seasonal and a bit breezy still. Look for more clouds in the coming days with today partly to mostly cloudy and generally cloudy skies for the remainder of the week.

Wind isn't as much of an issue today, but gusts will still top 20 mph at times this afternoon. (KCRG)

Our weather pattern turns more active into the end of the week and holiday weekend, with the first chance for some precipitation arriving on Thursday into Friday. This comes in the form of rain showers, with the southeastern half of the TV9 viewing area somewhat more favored for this round than the rest. Amounts should stay relatively light, but it could make for a somewhat dreary end to the work and school week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s during the day, with overnight lows ticking upward into the upper 30s to low 40s for many.

Two rounds of rain are expected in the coming days, the first of which will only bring light showers. (KCRG)

During the first round of showers late this week, most of the meaningful precipitation misses us to the south. Totals in eastern Iowa will only amount to a couple tenths of an inch. (KCRG)

Saturday looks like it will be a bit of a break between better rain chances, but we’ll stay cloudy. The warming trend this week meets its peak during the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Showers arrive Saturday night, and remain a decent chance all the way through Tuesday. There will be dry periods during those days, but a wet, not white, Christmas looks increasingly likely.

A storm system brings a few rounds of rain to the Midwest toward the Christmas holiday. (KCRG)

As the storm system begins to slowly exit the region in the middle of next week, a few showers remain possible as temperatures turn colder. Still, they are forecast to remain above normal for late December by several degrees.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.