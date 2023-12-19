Warmer weather builds as Christmas draws closer, along with rain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds gusts that exceeded 40 mph on Monday will calm down. With a clear sky and lighter wind tonight, the mercury falls into the teens.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

The remainder of the week sees warmer conditions building across the state. Middle 40s come our way on Wednesday with a string of lower 50s in our forecast for highs starting Friday, lasting right through Christmas Day.

Christmas Rain (KCRG)

Rain shower chances move in as early as Thursday with some rain in the forecast for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Have a great night.

