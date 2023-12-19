US Department of Labor awards grant for homeless and near homeless veterans in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa veterans are starting to take advantage of a grant program that helps them find jobs that could change their lives. A Department of Labor grant aims to connect homeless or near homeless veterans in the area with work.

The veteran works for Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc. after IowaWORKS helped him find employment.

Now, he’s helping other veterans who were in the same situation he was.

”I served for 20 years as a bomb builder,” said Mike Welte. Welte is a retired air force master sergeant. He went into service straight out of high school. ”I just retired this summer and I’ve been trying to integrate into civilian life ever since.”

Welte said the transition from military to civilian life can be scary for veterans.

”Everything we’ve been taught how to deal with doesn’t exist anymore. Our culture and our identity... when you separate, especially me after doing it for 20 years, it’s very much a loss of identity,” Welte said.

After deployment, Welte went to IowaWORKS, who helped him get a job with Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Incorporated. He works there as an employment specialist.

”Now I’m here having a chance to pay it forward to other people and help my brothers and sisters out there,” Welte said.

In July, VRSI received the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program grant through the US Department of Labor.

”The HVRP grant helps homeless and at risk veterans with employment services. This includes assistance with resumes, cover letters, we can help prepare for interviews,” said Sydney Dillion, an employment specialist with VRSI. ”We also have financial services available for the program participants for any work-related items. This includes gas cards, food cards and Amazon purchases for work related items.”

To qualify for the program, veterans must be experiencing homelessness at risk of becoming homeless or have been in jail or prison. A DD214 must be provided, as well as a photo ID. Every discharge is accepted except dishonorable.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.