University of Iowa reflects on 10 years of Carver Rural Iowa Scholars Program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine is looking back on ten years of one of their specialized programs. It’s called Carver Rural Iowa Scholars Program, or CRISP. It’s a program that connects medical students with resources, mentorship, and other forms of support to put down roots in smaller towns in Iowa.

“Rural areas I think are often under appreciated as low-resource communities. They don’t always have access like we do in a bigger city to the same options, to the same treatments,” said one former student, Dr. Whitney Kaefring.

Now working in Muscatine and as one of the very first students to be accepted into the program 10 years ago, she says she’s been able to see how much her service and others’ service in health care has grown in those rural populations.

“By providing this program, this incentive to enable primary care providers to go into those locations it really makes a difference in those communities,” said Dr. Kaefring.

That incentive within CRISP comes in the form of debt pay-offs.

“We have them return from whatever training site they come from be that here in Iowa or outside of Iowa, and then if they come back then they will have some of their tuition reimbursed that way,” said CRISP Director Dr. Michael Maharry.

Leaders with the program say in it’s ten years CRISP has been able to grow their number of graduates every year.

“We want to be able to support Iowa as much as possible and give every advantage to students to let them return to their home towns, be able to practice, and we want that to be as comfortable and as easy as possible,” said Dr. Maharry.

So far, 25 CRISP participants have graduated from the program. Seven of those graduates chose to stay in Iowa and are now practicing in various rural communities across the state.

