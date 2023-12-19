Show You Care
Trial date set for man charged with paying for Chris Bagley’s murder

Andrew Shaw is charged with First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder, and Conspiracy to Commit Forcible Felony for his involvement in Bagley’s death.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged for an alleged involvement related to the 2018 death of Chris Bagley has a trial date set.

Andrew Shaw is charged with First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder, and Conspiracy to Commit Forcible Felony for his involvement in Bagley’s death.

His trial is set for January 23rd, 2024

Court documents say Shaw paid Drew Wagner and Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik, to murder Chris Bagley.

Shaw has been serving a nearly 8-year prison sentence from 2020 after pleading guilty to gun and drug-related charges. Officials said Shaw was involved in a large drug operation that brought marijuana from California and Colorado into Iowa for a decade.

Shaw’s name also appeared in a search warrant that led to officers finding the body of Chris Bagley, buried outside a Cedar Rapids home. An autopsy showed Bagley died from stab wounds.

Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, and Wagner were convicted for their involvement in Bagley’s killing. Church was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021Wagner was sentenced to 47 years in prison after taking a plea agreement.

During the trial, Church admitted to stabbing Bagley but claimed it was in self-defense. The conviction was overturned when the court of appeals ruled the second-degree murder verdict came under pressure from the judge who ordered a verdict-urging instruction known as an Allen Charge.

During Church’s trial, prosecutors alleged Andrew Shaw paid Church in drugs and money to kill Bagley after Bagley stole from him.

Church was then sentenced 10 years in prison after he and another inmate allegedly physically assaulted another inmate to prevent him from testifying in a separate drug-related case.

