Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center to layoff 67 workers at 2 locations

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Sixty-seven workers at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center are being laid off, according to the Iowa Workforce Development’s WARN website.

The layoffs encompass locations in both Fort Madison and West Burlington, with 11 employees will be let go in Fort Madison, and 56 in West Burlington.

The layoffs take effect on Feb. 23, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.