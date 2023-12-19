Show You Care
Respiratory illness rates reach “very high” across Iowa

Approximately 1 in 5 lab survey PCR COVID-19 tests were positive in December.
Respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 are on the rise across Iowa.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With millions of Iowans visiting loved ones for the holidays, medical experts are expecting to see a surge in respiratory illness like COVID-19 and the flu.

“Transmission rate of respiratory diseases, we think it would continue to go up, especially because people would get together in close proximity.” said Health Director Dr. Pramod Dwivedi of Linn County Public Health.

Currently, COVID-19 activity across the state is considered “very high” by Iowa Health and Human Services, with just about 1 in 5 lab survey COVID tests coming back positive in December.

Johnson County Public Health says many Iowans aren’t getting vaccinated, which could be leading to heightened transmission.

“When we reviewed those this past week, we are a little bit lower than what we typically are around this time.” said Sam Jarvis, Johnson County County Public Health Community Health Manager.

Less than 20% of Johnson County residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, but Johnson County still boasts the highest vaccination rate across the state.

Jarvis says this could be because many Iowans are tired of getting immunized after the pandemic.

“Certainly we know that post-pandemic a lot of persons are feeling the fatigue of vaccination. We know that we’ve asked a lot of folks to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on several occasions.” said Jarvis.

But Jarvis warns that closures like the one in Janesville could happen in Linn and Johnson county if not enough people take the steps to protect themselves and others.

“When we’re looking at surveillance of vaccination rates, hospitalization rates and otherwise, it’s important to keep those benchmarks in mind so that we can reduce the impact to things like school attendance, work attendance, and otherwise.” said Jarvis.

Both Linn and Johnson County Public Health strongly recommend getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu before heading home for the holidays, as well as covering your cough, washing your hands, and staying home if you’re sick.

