Police make arrest after armed robbery at Waterloo convenience store

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old has been charged after police say he robbed a Waterloo convenience store at gunpoint on Monday night.

In a press release, police said officers responded to a silent alarm at the Neighborhood Mart at 2100 Lafayette Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Employees at the store told officers a man wearing all black came in armed with a gun and demanded money.

Police said the suspect, later identified as D’Merius Grover, took an unknown amount of money and fled.

Grover has been charged with First Degree Robbery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

