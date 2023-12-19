Show You Care
NASA funded Univ. of Iowa study explores impact of wildfire smoke on environment

A University of Iowa study, funded by NASA, suggests wildfires are taking a toll on the air quality across the United States.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wildfire effects like the smoke that flowed into Iowa last Summer can have dangerous long-term consequences. A University of Iowa study suggests wildfire smoke has contributed to thousands of premature deaths over the last decade.

Dr. Jun Wang with the University of Iowa said even though these wildfires happen as far away as Canada or the West Coast, they can have impacts in Iowa.

Dr. Wang said these wildfires cause black carbon particles to be circulated in the air. Once inhaled, these particles are hard to remove from the lungs and can eventually lead to disease.

“The air quality becomes huge impact on our health and immune system,” Wang said. “We’re constantly breathing air, so any dirty elements in the air will start to accumulate day to day.”

The study finds over 600 more people are dying prematurely every year from the impacts of wildfire smoke.

Dr. Wang said there are steps Iowans can take to protect themselves when smoke impacts the air. He said this could be by wearing a mask, using an air filter and avoiding outdoor activities

Dr. Wang said there has been an increase in the number of wildfires over the past decade, in part because of climate change. He also said efforts to mitigate the warming of the earth like pulling back on fossil fuels could take a long time.

“We won’t see it immediately,” Dr. Wang said. “Even if we do that (cut back on fossil fuels) that correction effect is long term, it will slowly correct them.”

Using satellite imagery from NASA, the research team mapped out the amount of black carbon levels in the United States.

