Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for killing New Hampton man

A judge sentenced a northern Iowa man to life in prison for killing a New Hampton man last year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a northern Iowa man to life in prison for killing a New Hampton man last year.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Sayvonne Jordan found out his sentence on Monday.

A jury convicted him of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse earlier this month.

Investigators say Jordan blamed Jonathan Esparza for meth stolen from his home in Elma in October of last year.

Esparza disappeared not long after.

Investigators found his remains in a burn barrel behind Jordan’s home a month later.

