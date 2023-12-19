Iowa Gov. Reynolds joins DeSantis Monday in Bettendorf campaign event

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a campaign event Monday night as he seeks to maintain his position in Iowa caucus polls.

“He’s put the work in and the time and committed to Iowans,” Reynolds said. “And that’s the kind of person that we want leading this country.”

DeSantis talked about a range of issues Monday night including education, where he applauded Iowa’s move to school choice, pointing to his experience in Florida as justification to make it a national policy.

“Our public school districts perform much better today than before there was school choice,” he said.

Some potential voters at Monday’s event believe his success in Florida could translate to success for the nation.

“I think Gov. DeSantis, with his experience running the state of Florida, and the success that he’s had down there with issues that are favorable to the state of Florida, I think he could do that at a national level,” said one attendee.

While many voters in attendance have a favorable view of the Florida governor, some still believe Trump will be the nominee.

“I think [DeSantis] got his act together. I think he’s a very organized person,” an attendee said. “It’s going to be tough to overcome Trump, though.”

Trailing in the polls, DeSantis took shots at both Biden and Trump Monday night, but also made clear to voters that he believes he is the one that can get the job done.

“You need a leader that you can always be proud of and how they conduct conduct themselves,” DeSantis said. “And you’ll be able to be proud of me.”

DeSantis returns to the Quad Cities Area on Wednesday with trips to Dubuque and Clinton.

Presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy will also make campaign stops in the QCA this week.

