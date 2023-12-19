Show You Care
Gnome hunting spreads cheer, drums up business in Our Town Edgewood Holidays

Gnome display at The Markket in Edgewood, Iowa.
Gnome display at The Markket in Edgewood, Iowa.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People in Edgewood are hunting for something small and bearded. Gnomes are spreading cheer and drumming up business in Our Town Edgewood Holidays.

“They’re kind of all over the place. So you never really know where you’re gonna find them,” said Carmen Uldrich, Owner of Prestige Day Spa in Edgewood.

If you keep your eyes peeled around town during the holiday season, you’re bound to spot gnomes hiding out.

“Oh golly. I would guess that we probably got a hundred,” Rhona Kendrick said, Owner of The Markket & Kendrick Inc.

The unique type of hunting for the bearded creatures is encouraged.

“All you have to do is go find them and take a selfie with them,” Elise Bergen explained, Edgewood Economic Development Coordinator.

“You post it on Facebook to our Experience Edgewood Facebook page and have a lot of fun doing it. We’ve got some really expert gnome Hunters as well as novices this year,” Bergen added.

The Chamber of Commerce then draws from those selfies to award chamber bucks which can be used to shop around town.

“Edgewood is a great town. The businesses all work together really well anyway, so it’s fun to see everybody just kind of out and about going into all of the businesses and just making it something that’s worth going out for,” said Danielle Thurn, Owner & Main Designer at Blooms.

As holiday shopping is in full force the gnome hunters are out.

“This is the big one. This is usually the ones people find. This big honking one. Otherwise, there’s all these little guys,” Uldrich pointed out.

It’s a chance to spotlight local businesses.

“It’s just a really nice way to celebrate not only Christmas and being together, but also the businesses that we have,” said Bergan.

And look carefully the gnomes come in different forms.

“They’re not always red. They’re not always green. You might have some brown ones floating around or it fits in the different themes of people’s homes,” Kendrick said.

Gnome hunting encourages community while supporting local in Our Town Edgewood Holidays.

“It’s always funny, you know to see which gnomes they pick out to take a picture with and then to find it on Facebook later on too,” Thurn said.

