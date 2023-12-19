Dubuque City Council addresses several city issues in final meeting of 2023

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque council members dealt with traffic, buses, lead water pipes, and a crumbling building at its final meeting of the year on Monday.

Dubuque City leaders have spent several years looking at how to make White Street and Central Avenue in the downtown area a safer place for pedestrians with less truck traffic in the area. Monday, they started that process by voting to put limits on truck semi-truck traffic on these streets.

“This is all compounded by the fact that Central Avenue in White Street has been a truck route for a very long time,” said City Administrator Mike Van Milligen. “Some businesses might’ve made location and expansion decisions based on the convenient route. After receiving all this input, the ordinance being submitted has the intended impact of restricting truck traffic that does not originate in Dubuque County or have a Dubuque County destination.”

Van Milligen said the city will conduct a study to determine how well the ordinance is working in 2024. He admits enforcing this law is going to be a challenge.

“Truck enforcement anywhere is a challenge, and the courts don’t allow just random stops just to see where a truck is going. It’s either part of another violation or you have a presumption that the truck is in violation.”

City staff also gave an update on the Dubuque Brewing and Malting building on Jackson Street. Jackson has been closed since August when the building was deemed unsafe by the city after bricks fell from the facade. This week they met with an engineer.

“When we are finished with this installation of the supports, will you be able to provide us with reasonable insurance that the building is stable,” said Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger. “That actually provided a little bit of pause for the Engineer from McClure.”

Another inspection will be taking place along parts of the building this week, but city leaders say they don’t feel it would be safe to open Jackson until sometime next year.

“I do not feel that the response from the engineer is going to be in a timely enough fashion to get it done by the end of this year,” she said.

