Des Moines zoo adds new animals, including Amur tiger

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals, including a 409-pound tiger.

The male Amur tiger came to Iowa from the Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park, with a breeding recommendation from the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

“Keepers say that he loves goat milk and is a cautious animal,” said Jay Tetzloff, chief animal officer at Blank Park Zoo. “We are really hopeful he and Misha the female tiger will become a great couple.”

Other additions include a nearly two-year-old North American river otter named Bamboo, and 30 new Jamaican fruit bats and nearly 30 new birds.

Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals. (Blank Park Zoo)

