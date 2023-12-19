Des Moines zoo adds new animals, including Amur tiger

Show You Care
Top Stories: December 19, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals, including a 409-pound tiger.

The male Amur tiger came to Iowa from the Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park, with a breeding recommendation from the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

“Keepers say that he loves goat milk and is a cautious animal,” said Jay Tetzloff, chief animal officer at Blank Park Zoo. “We are really hopeful he and Misha the female tiger will become a great couple.”

Other additions include a nearly two-year-old North American river otter named Bamboo, and 30 new Jamaican fruit bats and nearly 30 new birds.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals.
Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals.
Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals.
Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals.
Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has welcomed a number of new animals.
