Classes canceled for some in Monticello Community School District

Classes are canceled for some in the Monticello Community School District on Tuesday due to a boiler issue.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes are canceled for some in the Monticello Community School District on Tuesday due to a boiler issue.

The district announced classes are canceled for grades Pre-K through first grade at Shannon Elementary, and Panther Academy.

Classes will go on as planned at Carpenter Elementary, and Monticello Middle and High School.

The district says it hopes to have the boiler up and running by this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

