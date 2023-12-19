Cedar Rapids schools recalibrating bond ask after November failure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) is looking ahead to a new bond vote.

This November, the district asked voters to approve a $220 million bond vote to update and redesign the district’s middle and high schools. About 60 percent of voters said no.

The district is looking to put another bond ask in front of voters in 2025, but officials say first they have to learn more about why the bond measure this past November failed.

Right now, the district is looking for consultants who can help them figure out why the recent measure didn’t pass, as well as help them adjust before a new vote.

Part of those adjustments: how much they’ll be asking for, and what exactly the money would fund. Monday night, a district officials said it was too early to answer those questions.

“I think we’re open to discussion of what that bond looks like,” said Chad Schumacher, Director of Operations with the CRCSD.

Before we get to 2025, the district will ask voters to renew its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) funding in September 2024. PPEL is the bucket of education funding that, according to state law, has to be used to build and upkeep school buildings.

Monday, TV9 asked if CRCSD was planning on using PPEL funds for things officials had planned on using bond money to cover.

“Some of that money can and probably will need to be used for some of these other projects,” said Schumacher. “But the majority of that we use just for our day-to-day operations.”

Rather than stretch dollars, the real push is to find more of them. With that in mind, officials want to be sure they have the community’s support the next time they go asking.

“We heard you loud and clear with a 60-40— 60% saying no and only 40% saying yes at our last bond vote. And we are dedicated to understanding why that took place.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.