Brucemore nears completion on preservation project

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Brucemore manor, a historic site in Cedar Rapids, is in its final phase of repairs since the 2020 derecho caused over $3 million worth of damage.

Workers have begun to reinstall the metal roof crests that were original to the structure following their removal in 2019. Contractors assessed each piece of roof cresting for decay, rust, and damage, and then used advanced 3D technology to create exact replicas where the original material wouldn’t work.

This project was initially scheduled to take place in 2020 before derecho damage required the slate roof to be replaced first.

Staff says work on the manor has aimed to address water and pest infiltration as well as reduce risk and damage to the interior collection. They say this has only been made possible thanks to the generous support of over 750 donors.

You can find more information on the Brucemore manor, including tour times at the link here.

