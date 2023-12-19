Breezy Tuesday kicks off a warming trend, rain chances ahead into holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday morning’s weather will be the coldest of the coming week, as we gradually turn warmer and wetter.

Temperatures generally in the low to mid 10s this morning will be accompanied by some wind chills in the single digits early on, so be prepared for a cold start to the day. Winds will start off fairly light, but should begin to pick up in the hours after sunrise, reaching their strongest around lunchtime and the early afternoon. In contrast to yesterday’s wind gusts of 40 mph or more, today’s will fall more into the 20 to 30 mph range. This is still quite noticeable and will make highs in the mid to upper 30s feel more like the upper 20s, generally. We’ll experience a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, a change from yesterday’s more frequent clear sunshine.

Expected wind gusts on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (KCRG)

Skies clear out again tonight, but enough of a southerly wind should be around to keep lows from falling quite as far. Readings in the mid 20s look more likely, giving us a higher floor to start from to push temperatures higher by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 40s with clouds increasing throughout the day. Even less wind will be present, making wind chill less of a factor.

Our weather pattern turns more active into the end of the week and holiday weekend, with the first chance for some precipitation arriving on Thursday into Friday. This comes in the form of rain showers, with the southeastern half of the TV9 viewing area somewhat more favored for this round than the rest. Amounts should stay relatively light, but it could make for a somewhat dreary end to the work and school week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s during the day, with overnight lows ticking upward into the upper 30s to low 40s for many.

Saturday looks like it will be a bit of a break between better rain chances, but we’ll stay cloudy. The warming trend this week meets its peak during the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Showers arrive Saturday night, and remain a decent chance all the way through Tuesday. There will be dry periods during those days, but a wet, not white, Christmas looks increasingly likely.

A storm system brings a few rounds of rain to the Midwest toward the Christmas holiday. (KCRG)

As the storm system begins to slowly exit the region in the middle of next week, a few showers remain possible as temperatures turn colder. Still, they are forecast to remain above normal for late December by several degrees.

