Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Blairs Ferry Road rezoning may bring third Chick-fil-A to Cedar Rapids

The City of Cedar Rapids is meeting tonight to hold a formal hearing about rezoning an area near Blairs Ferry Road.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is meeting Tuesday night to hold a formal hearing about rezoning an area near Blairs Ferry Road.

According to the Corridor Business Journal, the rezoning could make way for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The property is just north of Radiant Church, formerly First Assembly of God.

If the rezoning is approved, development on the restaurant can start.

This would be the third Chick-fil-A in the Cedar Rapids metro area.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8:00 am, emergency crews responded to the 4500 block of Urbana Rd for a...
Teen airlifted after crashing into garbage truck in Linn County
Provided by USAA
Eastern Iowa’s most popular baby names for 2023
Cedar Rapids police have released new information about a crash that killed four people...
More details given in Cedar Rapids crash that left four dead
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Michaels coming to Westdale Town Center in Cedar Rapids
Luke Combs and Post Malone are headlining the entertainment lineup at the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR...
Luke Combs, Post Malone to perform for INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

Latest News

Classes are canceled for some in the Monticello Community School District on Tuesday due to a...
Classes canceled for some in Monticello Community School District
Sayvonne Eugene Jordan
Iowa man sentenced to life in prison for killing New Hampton man
A University of Iowa study, funded by NASA, suggests wildfires are taking a toll on the air...
NASA funded Univ. of Iowa study explores impact of wildfire smoke on environment
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson shows us a warming trend this week, with...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, December 19