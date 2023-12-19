Blairs Ferry Road rezoning may bring third Chick-fil-A to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is meeting Tuesday night to hold a formal hearing about rezoning an area near Blairs Ferry Road.

According to the Corridor Business Journal, the rezoning could make way for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The property is just north of Radiant Church, formerly First Assembly of God.

If the rezoning is approved, development on the restaurant can start.

This would be the third Chick-fil-A in the Cedar Rapids metro area.

