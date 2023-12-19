207 Iowa service members honored in Netherlands American Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Virginia (KCRG) - Fallen service members from Iowa were remembered at the Netherlands American Cemetery on Tuesday.

The cemetery, which is located in the village of Margraten, is the only American military cemetery located in the Netherlands and commemorates those who lost their lives in WWII.

There are nearly 8,300 service men and women at the cemetery with over 26 states having or 100 service members honored. 1,700 service members are honored on the Walls of the Missing.

More information on the cemetery and its multiple visitor centers can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.