Working Iowa: Deadline approaching for Cedar Rapids Police applicants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An application deadline is fast approaching for people wanting to join the Cedar Rapids Police Department. The agency is looking to hire 8-10 new officers.

”Everybody here starts off in the Patrol Division, which is kind of the heart of our agency,” said Melissa Henderson, Police Officer and Training Coordinator at CRPD.

People looking to become an officer at the department need to apply by Jan. 4. Applicants must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or GED.

After applying, a written exam is just the beginning of the hiring process.

“We have a 30 to 40 percent failure rate on the written exam. Another one of our mandatory things is the physical fitness test,” Henderson explained.

Then there is an interview, polygraph exam, psychological exam, an interview with the Civil Rights Commission, and a background investigation.

If hired, it’s time for the Academy, which is 19 weeks long and runs in-house.

“I help run the police academy and to see these people that you know apply that get hired. I couldn’t be more proud of people knowing what they know, knowing the challenge that they’re going to face that still come in here, and they still want to do this job, and we are hiring some of the best officers that I’ve ever seen,” said Henderson.

While days vary, it’s a consistent opportunity to serve the community.

