Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Working Iowa: Deadline approaching for Cedar Rapids Police applicants

An application deadline is fast approaching for people wanting to join the Cedar Rapids police department.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An application deadline is fast approaching for people wanting to join the Cedar Rapids Police Department. The agency is looking to hire 8-10 new officers.

”Everybody here starts off in the Patrol Division, which is kind of the heart of our agency,” said Melissa Henderson, Police Officer and Training Coordinator at CRPD.

People looking to become an officer at the department need to apply by Jan. 4. Applicants must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or GED.

After applying, a written exam is just the beginning of the hiring process.

“We have a 30 to 40 percent failure rate on the written exam. Another one of our mandatory things is the physical fitness test,” Henderson explained.

Then there is an interview, polygraph exam, psychological exam, an interview with the Civil Rights Commission, and a background investigation.

If hired, it’s time for the Academy, which is 19 weeks long and runs in-house.

“I help run the police academy and to see these people that you know apply that get hired. I couldn’t be more proud of people knowing what they know, knowing the challenge that they’re going to face that still come in here, and they still want to do this job, and we are hiring some of the best officers that I’ve ever seen,” said Henderson.

While days vary, it’s a consistent opportunity to serve the community.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Caitlin Clark's 38 points leads No. 4 Iowa over Cleveland State 104-75

Latest News

An application deadline is fast approaching for people wanting to join the Cedar Rapids police...
Working Iowa: Deadline approaching for Cedar Rapids Police applicants
ServiceMaster by Rice in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Working Iowa: ServiceMaster by Rice looks to add to team
Recovering from a disaster like a house fire or water damage isn't easy. A business in...
Working Iowa: ServiceMaster by Rice looks to add to team
Donutland on Center Point Road Northeast in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Working Iowa: Donutland looks to add to team carrying on decades of tradition