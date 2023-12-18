Show You Care
Twin brothers are dead after an early morning shooting, officials say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed two and wounded two others in Jasper County, South Carolina.
By Jasmine Butler and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - Two were killed and two were hurt after an early morning shooting in Jasper County, South Carolina, law enforcement officials said.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Baba Bar, where they said one person died. Another gunshot victim died after being taken to the hospital.

The Jasper County Coroner said the two people killed were twin brothers, 24-year-old Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp of Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Several hours after officials said the shooting took place, investigators were still processing the crime scene.

People who work near where the shooting happened, but asked not to be on camera, said they’re frustrated by gun violence happening so close to their businesses.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

