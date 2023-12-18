Tips for handling grief during the holidays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For a person grieving the death of a loved one, the holiday season can be tough.

Activities and traditions that once brought joy, may now accentuate the feeling of sadness. That’s why it’s important to be patient with yourself and make a game plan that will make the season more manageable.

“Whether it was the recipe of something Grandma always made or recreating traditions, it’s important to have reasonable expectations of what things are going to look like and to not put so much pressure on themselves,” said Gordon Hawkins, EveryStep spiritual care counselor.

Experts say that the following ways can help make get-togethers and other holiday activities less painful:

Look for activities that make you smile — build a snowman, watch a funny movie, or spend time with children. Buy a gift your deceased loved one would have liked and give it to someone in need. Let nature calm you by taking a walk or putting your reading chair by a window. Ask someone to help with or do overwhelming holiday tasks. Avoid viewing life as “awful” during this season. Anticipating precious as well as difficult moments is a realistic expectation. Your love for the deceased person does not diminish when you experience joy.

“Grief and love are two sides of the same coin. So, we grieve so deeply because we loved so deeply. Your grief speaks to your love and the love is something to definitely be thankful for. So, while it’s going to be a different holiday with moments of grief and bursts of tears, maybe you can find a nugget of thankfulness in the fact that you had such a great love in that relationship,” said Denise Nahnsen, EveryStep bereavement counselor.

EveryStep Grief & Loss Services offers a variety of grief support opportunities provided at no cost for individuals and families of all ages in communities around Iowa. To learn more, check out the link here.

