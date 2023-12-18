TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Show You Care
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

