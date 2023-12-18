Teen seriously injured following head on crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 15th, 2023, at approximately 4:08 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a head-on crash in County H just west of County D in Smelser Township.

Investigators say a 2016 GMC was traveling eastbound on County H when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2016 Dodge Ram head-on. Both vehicles slid into the north ditch with the front of the vehicles both locked together and catching fire. The driver of the Dodge Ram and bystanders helped pull the 16-year-old driver of the GMC out of their burning vehicle.

The 16-year-old was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

