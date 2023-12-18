Teen airlifted after crashing into garbage truck in Linn County

CENTER POINT-URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:00 am, emergency crews responded to the 4500 block of Urbana Rd for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

Investigators say an Eastbound Garbage truck had stopped to pick up trash when it was struck from behind by a 1994 Chevy truck.

Rescuers had to free the 16-year-old driver of the truck, who was then air-lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

