Sheriff’s Office identifies driver killed in Allamakee County UTV rollover crash

Top Stories: December 18, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARPERS FERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the person that died in an Allamakee County UTV rollover crash on Friday.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Mackay David Mathis, of Harpers Ferry, was driving the UTV when he lost control on a curve in the road.

The UTV went into the ditch and rolled at the intersection of Houlihan Drive and Mohawk Road just outside of Harpers Ferry.

Mathis died at the scene of the crash.

A passenger was airlifted to the hospital. Officials have not given an update on that person’s condition.

