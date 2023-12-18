Palo Alto County man awarded Governor’s Lifesaving Award

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Television Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is recognizing some of the bravest Iowans. Monday morning Reynolds gave out the Governor’s Lifesaving Awards. The program recognizes Iowans who showed courage to save a life or helped in an emergency situation.

AJ Krieg lives in Sioux Falls but comes back to help out on the family farm in Palo Alto County. On November 28th, Krieg noticed a neighbor’s home was on fire. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said, “He quickly tried to gain access through a nearby door but found it locked. He then peered inside an adjacent window and could just make out a faint silhouette of a hand inside the smoke filled room.”

Krieg says the fire was big and the winds were over 30 miles per hour. “Went to go make sure he was alright and both doors were locked and kicked a door down and couldn’t see my hand in front of my face, so I don’t know how I found them. Just glad I was there and able to do what I needed to do and get them both out,” Krieg said.

The Palo Alto Sheriff’s office says Krieg saved a man and his dog- an action that was selfless and brave. “In nominating Andrew for this award, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office described Andrew as follows, ‘A farmer, a neighbor, and an exceptional human being’,” Bayens said.

But if you ask Krieg if he’s a hero- “No, just glad to be where I was at, when I was there, and glad I could make things happen.”

Krieg says he didn’t expect to get a lifesaving award from the Governor. “Honestly pretty surreal, crazy, still don’t know what to think about it. Huge honor. Very glad to be here,” Krieg said.

Both the elderly man Krieg saved and his dog were able to be at the ceremony.

A Guttenberg man also received an award for saving people in a group home fire. Caleb Crocker went back into the burning building five times to help rescue residents. Four members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were honored with the Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor. They saved a suicidal man who was barricaded in a burning building.

