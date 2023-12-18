Our Town Coralville, Holiday Edition

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pop-Up Store in Our Town Coralville Offers Unique Holiday Options

Beno’s Flowers and Gifts has plants, gifts for plant-lovers, and unique items that are often hand-crafted or one-of-a-kind. It’s located in the Iowa River Landing, but is only there for the holiday season.

The owner is Benito Ocampo Campos. This pop-up store is an extension of his main shop in Iowa City. “Flowers bring so much happiness, you know when you bring flowers to people when they are sick or if it’s a celebration they always get so excited,” said Ocampo Campos. Customers can order flowers and pick them up at the pop-up store, peruse the gifts sourced from around the globe, or admire the preserved wreathes handmade from Mexico, where Ocampo Campos grew up. “When you walk around you don’t see a lot of stores that will have stuff for the Latin community, for me it was important to,” said Ocampo Campos. The centerpiece of the pop-up - a towering Christmas tree with offbeat and charming ornaments. “We have some from ornaments from Mexico, India and all different places,” said Ocampo Campos. That’s another thing I love about this area is that I feel like it’s not only Hispanic I feel like you see people from all other cultures and from different places,” said Ocampo Campos. With the expansion into Coralville, Beno’s Flowers and Gifts now employs twelve people. Steady growth that’s survived setbacks thanks to the people in and around Our Town Coralville. The community has been amazing. When I opened I was so scared, and then I opened one year before Covid and then it was finally the business getting there and then covid hit and I’m here thanks to the community,” said Ocampo Campos.

