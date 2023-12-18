Show You Care
More than 60 tons of pork donated to Iowans

Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation, Iowa Select Farms giveaway over 24,000 pork loins. (Photo by: Iowa Select Farms)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Operation Christmas Meal’ is a drive to provide Christmas meals to Iowa families in need, and organizers say the drive has gone above and beyond.

The drive, which is run by the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms, is in its 13th year. So far it’s provided more than 2 million meals to nearly 690,000 Iowa families. Organizers say in just six days they were able to give away 24,000 boneless pork loins to 23 communities across the state.

So far in 2023, more than 121,000 pounds (over 60 tons) of pork were donated.

“As farmers, it’s hard for us to see hunger exist in this world, we’re dedicated to taking care of our communities by offering free pork loins” said Jen Sorenson, Communications Director for Iowa Select Farms. “During an especially financially difficult time for families, Operation Christmas Meal helps create a happy holiday for all Iowans, no matter their circumstances or level of income.”

