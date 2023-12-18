More details given in Cedar Rapids crash that left four dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have released new information about a crash that killed four people earlier this month.

On December 1st, emergency crews responded to C. St. SW between Thomas Edison Blvd and Beth Page Dr. for a two-vehicle crash.

That crash killed 52-year-old Ruth Tekeste and her 13-year-old son, Buruk Mehari as well as 18-year-olds, Casey Krager and Carter Cooper. Many details have been kept under wraps, with officials only saying that “excessive speed” was a factor in the deadly incident.

Police have now revealed the make and model of the vehicles involved in the crash, as well as who was driving the cars. Officials say Carter Cooper was driving a 2006 Chevy Impala while Ruth Teseste was driving a 2010 Honda Pilot.

Investigators say they are waiting on toxicology reports before determining the cause of the accident.

