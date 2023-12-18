Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Michaels coming to Westdale Town Center in Cedar Rapids

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular arts, crafts and DIY home decor store is coming to Westdale Town Center in Cedar Rapids next year.

Frew Development Group, LLC, announced the addition of Michaels to the southwest side of the city in a press release on Monday.

The long-term lease is for a 16,000 square foot space and a target-opening of mid-2024.

“As Westdale nears completion with only three restaurant and five retail locations remaining, Michaels’ decision is another validation for the strength of Westdale Town Center and the Southwest Cedar Rapids submarket,” said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of FDG’s Midwest Division.

FDG is transforming the former Westdale Mall space into an open air shopping center featuring three stand-alone anchor buildings and 32 development pads.

The $90 million development features national retailers, hotels, financial services, restaurants and apartments.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Caitlin Clark's 38 points leads No. 4 Iowa over Cleveland State 104-75

Latest News

Luke Combs and Post Malone are headlining the entertainment lineup at the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR...
Luke Combs, Post Malone to perform for INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway
FILE: Police lights
Sheriff’s Office identifies driver killed in Allamakee County UTV rollover crash
The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency
Linn County landfill, recycling center to close early Monday due to high winds
Chef Cyndie shows us the steps to making this fun "peek-a-boo" holiday pound cake! Tip: you...
Everyday Iowa - Chef Cyndie makes a Peek-a-Boo holiday cake!