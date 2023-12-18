Michaels coming to Westdale Town Center in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular arts, crafts and DIY home decor store is coming to Westdale Town Center in Cedar Rapids next year.

Frew Development Group, LLC, announced the addition of Michaels to the southwest side of the city in a press release on Monday.

The long-term lease is for a 16,000 square foot space and a target-opening of mid-2024.

“As Westdale nears completion with only three restaurant and five retail locations remaining, Michaels’ decision is another validation for the strength of Westdale Town Center and the Southwest Cedar Rapids submarket,” said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of FDG’s Midwest Division.

FDG is transforming the former Westdale Mall space into an open air shopping center featuring three stand-alone anchor buildings and 32 development pads.

The $90 million development features national retailers, hotels, financial services, restaurants and apartments.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.