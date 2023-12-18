Mechanicsville man honors late mother with $25,000 holiday display

MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - It may seem expensive at $25,000, but for Bryan Rubner, of Mechanicsville, the Christmas spirit is priceless.

Rubner started his annual display three years ago to honor his mother after she passed away.

“When I was a kid we put up all her lights and she passed away in 2020, so I thought, in her memory, I’d put up some lights,” Rubner said.

The display is made up almost entirely of Rubner’s 3D printed and programmed designs.

“Probably 2,000 hours worth of time this year, hanging stuff, printing stuff and programming the lights,” Rubner said.

The expansive display covers nearly the entire house.

“There’s about 75,000 individual pixels and maybe 85 to 90 different props,” Rubner said.

Rubner’s favorite decoration is what he calls the “megatree” in the center of his front yard.

The show starts at 4:30 p.m. along 1st Street in Mechanicsville.

Visitors can tune their FM radio into 87.9 to hear the entire show, which also includes a special message from Bryan about his mother.

