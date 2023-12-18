Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Mechanicsville man honors late mother with $25,000 holiday display

A Christmas display on 1st Street in Mechanicsville is a passion project of holiday spirit.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - It may seem expensive at $25,000, but for Bryan Rubner, of Mechanicsville, the Christmas spirit is priceless.

Rubner started his annual display three years ago to honor his mother after she passed away.

“When I was a kid we put up all her lights and she passed away in 2020, so I thought, in her memory, I’d put up some lights,” Rubner said.

The display is made up almost entirely of Rubner’s 3D printed and programmed designs.

“Probably 2,000 hours worth of time this year, hanging stuff, printing stuff and programming the lights,” Rubner said.

The expansive display covers nearly the entire house.

“There’s about 75,000 individual pixels and maybe 85 to 90 different props,” Rubner said.

Rubner’s favorite decoration is what he calls the “megatree” in the center of his front yard.

The show starts at 4:30 p.m. along 1st Street in Mechanicsville.

Visitors can tune their FM radio into 87.9 to hear the entire show, which also includes a special message from Bryan about his mother.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Caitlin Clark's 38 points leads No. 4 Iowa over Cleveland State 104-75
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Rainfall over the past few days has provided some relief to the ongoing drought, but Iowa...
Iowa farmers still in need of more rain amid ongoing drought
Rainfall over the past few days has provided some relief to the ongoing drought, but Iowa...
Iowa farmers in need of more rainfall amid ongoing drought
For anyone who put off buying holiday gifts to the last minute, there are still plenty of...
Last minute gift ideas
More than 39 million passengers are expected to fly between December 20 and January 2nd,...
Airlines brace for what could be the busiest holiday travel season ever