Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Lipsey scores 19, King adds 18 and 10 rebounds, as Iowa State beats FAMU 96-58

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game...
Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Tamin Lipsey scored 19 points, Tre King added 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Iowa State beat Florida A&M 96-58 Sunday.

Lipsey hit a career-high five 3-pointers and King made 8 of 11 from the field. Milan Momcilovic scored 14 points, Jackson Paveletzke 13 and Keshon Gilbert 10 for Iowa State (9-2).

Keith Lamar hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for Florida A&M (2-7). Morrell Schramm added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

King converted a three-point play, hit a jumper in the lane and made a layup to score Iowa State’s first seven points as the Cyclones jumped to an 11-point lead when Paveletzke hit a 3-pointer with 13:28 left in the first half. Lamar hit a jumper to trim the deficit to 16-8 but King made a layup 59 seconds later to push the lead into double figures for good and spark a 20-3 run that gave Iowa State a 36-11 lead with 7:49 before halftime.

FAMU trailed by at least 20 throughout the second half and the Cyclones led by at least 30 for the final 13-plus minutes.

Florida A&M plays the third of five consecutive road games Thursday at UCF. Iowa State continues its five-game home stand Thursday against Eastern Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) shoots over Florida A&M guard Love Bettis (1) and forward...
Freeman leads Iowa free-for-all as Hawkeyes overwhelm Florida A&M to end three-game skid

Latest News

Heartlanders fall 5-4 in overtime to Walleye
Heartlanders fall 5-4 in overtime to Walleye
UNI Logo
Heise scores 24, helps Northern Iowa earn 100-82 victory over Alcorn State
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Caitlin Clark's 38 points leads No. 4 Iowa over Cleveland State 104-75
Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) shoots over Florida A&M guard Love Bettis (1) and forward...
Freeman leads Iowa free-for-all as Hawkeyes overwhelm Florida A&M to end three-game skid