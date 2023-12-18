Linn County landfill, recycling center to close early Monday due to high winds

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The landfill and recycling center at 1954 County Home Road in Marion will close at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency said the early closure is due to high winds.

Staff also said they will not be accepting loads that contain items that are easily blown like plastic bags, film and styrofoam while they are open on Monday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but these extreme winds cause safety concerns and litter,” staff said in a release. “Weather permitting, the landfill and recycling location will reopen at 7:00am Tuesday, December 19, 2023.”

