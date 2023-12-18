‘It was very scary’: Woman falls victim to viral TikTok car theft challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman fell victim to a TikTok trend that involves car theft Friday morning.

WKYT has reported on the trend called the “Kia Boyz Challenge.” Those who take part in the challenge take advantage of a design flaw in some Hyundai and Kia models which makes them easier to steal. Hundreds of videos can be found on TikTok teaching users how to do it.

Christin Sims is a recent victim of this trend, with the actual theft being caught on her Ring doorbell camera.

“About two o’clock, my son calls me and says, ‘Mom, where’s my car?’ And I said, ‘In front of the house?’ And he said, ‘No, it’s not there,’” she said.

The surveillance video shows a car slowly driving past Sims’ home just before 6 a.m.

Shortly before that, Sims herself can be seen in the video taking out the trash. It’s just about five minutes later when her son’s car can be seen driving off.

“I started to cry because the car, obviously, I would love to get our car back, but more importantly, I started thinking about what could have potentially happened to me had they thought I saw them. So, it’s very scary. It was very scary,” Sims said.

After she shared the video online, Sims said she learned the thieves likely learned how to steal the car from TikTok.

“I’m not big into social media, so I didn’t even know about this TikTok trend,” Sims said.

Certain models of Hyundais lack an engine immobilizer or theft deterrent system, so thieves break in and remove the steering column case and ignition. Then, the thieves are able to start the car using a USB cable. Tutorials quickly spread online, leading to an uptick in car thefts across the country.

“They did say that they believed it to be high school kids. They did say they think that that’s just something for fun. They weren’t necessarily looking for anything except for the type of vehicles that are easy to steal,” Sims said.

Lexington police told Sims her son’s car wasn’t the only one stolen on Friday.

The car that can be seen slowly driving by in the video before Sims’ son’s car is stolen was a Hyundai that police said was also stolen. That vehicle was left in front of Sims’ neighbor’s house.

“I was told that that car was from this general vicinity. So, they said they wouldn’t be surprised if his car was somewhere nearby,” Sims said.

Sims said she hopes the stolen car will eventually turn up somewhere.

Sims said the vehicle is a red 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Kentucky Iraq veteran plates.

Anyone who comes across the vehicle is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.