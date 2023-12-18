Iowa teacher uses reading to show students the importance of giving back

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Cassie Cate’s second grade class at Peosta Elementary has a special holiday tradition. They read 10,000 minutes together in the month of November.

Those minutes add up, literally, as students get pledges to turn pages into donations.

“I’ve always just been inspired by kids reading and kids giving back, and so working the two together just seemed like a natural fit,” Cate said.

This year, the class raised $1,250.

“So they go around, ask family friends, that sort of thing, and then they receive their pledges and the people donate using an online system that we have at school,” Cate said.

The students were pretty excited to spend it helping families in need this holiday season. On Wednesday, the class took a trip to Walmart, where they bought dozens of Angel Tree gifts.

“Teaching the kids that some families need socks and underwear, and that’s a real eye-opener for some of the kids when they want to go pick up toys,” Cate said. “But most of what we’re picking out are essential items for kids. So that’s a really great experience for them to see.”

While the project certainly got these kids passionate about reading, Cate says it’s also part of a bigger lesson.

“I want to teach my kids all that I can academically, but the biggest thing that I teach my kids is we never run out of love and love is something that we can give freely and never run out of,” she said. “And so that’s really the motivation behind all this, is I want to teach them to love each other and love others as much as they can.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.